DeVon Baker had 18 points for the Bulldogs (4-3), Lavar Batts Jr. 17 and Tajion Jones 13.
Western Carolina will seek its sixth consecutive win Wednesday when the team travels to Xavier. UNC Asheville plays South Carolina State on the road on Wednesday.
