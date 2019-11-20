SQUAD LEADERS: The Mountain Hawks are led by James Karnik and Jordan Cohen. Karnik has averaged 11.6 points and seven rebounds while Cohen has recorded 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and four assists per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Liam Robbins and Roman Penn, who have combined to score 22.8 points per contest.JUMPING FOR JAMES: Across five appearances this season, Lehigh’s Karnik has shot 53.8 percent.

STREAK SCORING: Drake has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 86.7 points while giving up 55.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mountain Hawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Drake has an assist on 51 of 88 field goals (58 percent) across its past three matchups while Lehigh has assists on 53 of 86 field goals (61.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Drake is ranked first among MVC teams with an average of 79.8 points per game.

