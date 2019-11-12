LEADING THE CHARGE: Drake’s Anthony Murphy has averaged 12 points and five rebounds while D.J. Wilkins has put up 11.5 points and four rebounds. For the Roos, Brandon McKissic has averaged 16 points and two steals while Javan White has put up 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and two blocks.MIGHTY MCKISSIC: McKissic has connected on 46.2 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.