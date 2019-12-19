Nevada (7-4) was 27 of 57 from the field (47.4%) and converted 29 of 31 from the line as a team. Johncarlos Reyes and Jazz Johnson each had 12 points and Zane Meeks added 11 points off the bench.
Tyrik Armstrong hit 11 of 18 from the field and 10-for-10 from the line to lead Texas Southern (3-6) with 32 points, adding seven rebounds and five assists. Chris Baldwin added 10 points off the bench.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.