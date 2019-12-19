RENO, Nev. — Lindsey Drew and Jalen Harris each scored 18 points and lead five players into double-figure scoring as Nevada rolled past Texas Southern, 91-73 on Wednesday night.

Drew scored 15 of his points in the first half, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished four assists for the Wolf Pack. Harris missed all five shots from beyond the arc but was 10-for-10 at the line with eight boards and five assists.