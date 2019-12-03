AD

STREAK SCORING: Drexel has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 68.

AD

ASSIST RATIOS: The Dragons have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Drexel has an assist on 61 of 87 field goals (70.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Princeton has assists on 26 of 76 field goals (34.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Princeton offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 19th-best rate in the nation. The Drexel defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 272nd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD