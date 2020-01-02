Delaware (11-4, 1-1) vs. Drexel (8-7, 1-1)

John A Daskalakis Center, Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel looks for its fifth straight win over Delaware at John A Daskalakis Center. The last victory for the Fightin’ Blue Hens at Drexel was a 58-44 win on Feb. 26, 2015.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Drexel’s James Butler has averaged 12.5 points and 11.6 rebounds while Camren Wynter has put up 13.9 points and 5.5 assists. For the Fightin’ Blue Hens, Nate Darling has averaged 21.1 points while Justyn Mutts has put up 13.7 points and 9.5 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wynter has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 31 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Dragons are 7-0 when they score at least 71 points and 1-7 when they fall shy of that total. The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 7-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.4 percent or worse, and 4-4 when opponents exceed that percentage.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Delaware’s Ryan Allen has attempted 78 3-pointers and connected on 34.6 percent of them, and is 6 for 23 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Drexel is ranked first among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.4 percent. The Dragons have averaged 11.3 offensive boards per game and 13.7 per game over their last three games.

