SAVVY SENIORS: Norfolk State’s Jermaine Bishop, Steven Whitley and Devante Carter have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 54 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Camren Wynter has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 16 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

AD

SUCCESS AT 72: Drexel is a perfect 6-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 0-6 when scoring 67 points or fewer.

AD

UNBEATEN WHEN: Drexel is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Dragons are 0-6 when scoring any fewer than 72.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State has made 7.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MEAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD