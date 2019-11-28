KEY FACILITATOR: Jackson has been directly responsible for 40 percent of all Maryland-Baltimore County field goals over the last three games. Jackson has 13 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Drexel has dropped its last three road games, scoring 62 points and allowing 71.3 points during those contests. Maryland-Baltimore County has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 91 points while giving up 50.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Dragons have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Retrievers. Maryland-Baltimore County has an assist on 32 of 62 field goals (51.6 percent) across its past three matchups while Drexel has assists on 57 of 86 field goals (66.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland-Baltimore County gets to the line more often than any other America East team. The Retrievers have averaged 20.3 foul shots per game this season.

