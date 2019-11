There were only five incomplete passes in the game. Davidson (8-3, 5-2 Pioneer) went 5 for 5 in the air with Phelps completing his four attempts for 137 yards and Colosimo completing his only attempt. Gaven DeFilippo completed 13 of 17 for 95 yards and Alex Piccirilli was 2 of 3 for 57 yards with a touchdown for the Hatters (6-4, 3-4).