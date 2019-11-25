Louisville received seven first-place votes and remained second, followed by Michigan State with four No. 1 nods. Kansas remained fourth while Virginia received the other No. 1 vote and was seventh.
Gonzaga, Kentucky and Ohio State rounded out the top 10.
Florida re-entered the AP Top 25 at No. 24 while Texas fell out.
