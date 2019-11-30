The Badgers (5-2) tied it at 62 on Imani Lewis’ layup with 2:32 left, but Ramirez answered with a 3-pointer 13 seconds later and Tolefree made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 21 seconds to secure the win. Tolefree had all 12 of her points in the fourth quarter.
Abby Laszewski had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Wisconsin, which opened the game on a 10-0 run and led 31-29 at halftime. Lewis added 14 points and Kendra Van Leeuwen scored 13.
