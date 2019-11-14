BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays Lipscomb in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action this past Tuesday. Duquesne won over Lamar 66-56, while Lipscomb came up short in a 79-78 game at Tennessee State.

TEAM LEADERS: Duquesne’s Sincere Carry has averaged 19.5 points and four rebounds while Baylee Steele has put up 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two blocks. For the Bisons, Andrew Fleming has averaged 12.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Michael Buckland has put up 11.3 points.ACCURATE ANDREW: Fleming has connected on 40 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.