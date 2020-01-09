FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Potter has directly created 50 percent of all George Washington field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 25 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: George Washington is 0-6 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 6-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

PERFECT WHEN: Duquesne is a perfect 12-0 when the team makes six or more 3-pointers. The Dukes are 1-2 when the team hits fewer than six threes.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Duquesne has held opposing teams to 40 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all A10 teams.

