DID YOU KNOW: Lamar went 3-6 against non-conference programs last season. In those nine games, the Cardinals gave up 77.8 points per game while scoring 70.8 per contest. Duquesne went 9-4 in non-conference play, averaging 74.6 points and allowing 71.2 per game in the process.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.