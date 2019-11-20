BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tyreke Key has put up 17.3 points to lead the way for the Sycamores. Jordan Barnes has paired with Key and is accounting for 12.7 points and five rebounds per game. The Dukes are led by Sincere Carry, who is averaging 15 points and four assists.SOLID SINCERE: Carry has connected on 54.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.