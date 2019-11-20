DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Duquesne defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 28.4 percent of all possessions, the 13th-best rate in the country. Indiana State has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18 percent through three games (ranking the Sycamores 279th among Division I teams).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.