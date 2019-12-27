SLIPPING AT 73: Marshall is 0-7 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 5-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.
LONG-RANGE THREAT: Duquesne’s Tavian Dunn-Martin has attempted 67 3-pointers and connected on 32.8 percent of them, and is 14 for 35 over his last five games.
DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Duquesne defense has held opponents to just 59.8 points per game, the 20th-lowest in Division I. Marshall has allowed an average of 73.4 points through 12 games (ranked 218th, nationally).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.