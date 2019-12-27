BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne and Marshall look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off of a loss on Sunday. Marshall lost 88-80 at Northern Iowa, while Duquesne fell 77-68 to UAB.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey has averaged 14.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists while Jarrod West has put up 14.3 points and 2.8 steals. For the Dukes, Marcus Weathers has averaged 12.5 points and 7.8 rebounds while Michael Hughes has put up 10.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks.TERRIFIC TAEVION: Kinsey has connected on 28.6 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 74.1 percent of his foul shots this season.