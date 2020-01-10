SENIOR STUDS: Morehead State’s Jordan Walker, Justin Thomas and Djimon Henson have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Eagles have scored 79.3 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 66.4 per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Walker has connected on 29.6 percent of the 98 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 29 over the last five games. He’s also converted 79.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Illinois is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 7-2 when scoring at least 69.

COLD SPELL: Eastern Illinois has scored 67.8 points per game and allowed 83.3 over its four-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Morehead State has committed a turnover on just 17.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all OVC teams. The Eagles have turned the ball over only 12.2 times per game this season and just 8.6 times per game over their last five games.

