BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Eastern Kentucky’s Jomaru Brown has averaged 16.4 points while Ty Taylor has put up 13 points. For the Panthers, George Dixon has averaged 12.6 points and 8.8 rebounds while Josiah Wallace has put up 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOMARU: Brown has connected on 25.4 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 72.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

YET TO WIN: The Panthers are 0-6 when they score 69 points or fewer and 7-1 when they exceed 69 points. The Colonels are 0-10 when they fail to score more than 72 points and 4-1 on the season, otherwise.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Eastern Illinois is a perfect 6-0 when the team records at least 13 offensive rebounds. The Panthers are 1-7 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

STINGY DEFENSE: Eastern Kentucky has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 26.6 percent of all possessions this year, the 10th-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD