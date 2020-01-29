STEPPING UP: Murray State’s Tevin Brown has averaged 18.3 points and five rebounds while KJ Williams has put up 12.8 points and 6.9 rebounds. For the Panthers, George Dixon has averaged 12.7 points and 8.7 rebounds while Josiah Wallace has put up 12.9 points and 4.3 rebounds.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Racers have scored 83 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 70.1 per game they managed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Brown has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Murray State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Eastern Illinois has dropped its last five road games, scoring 67.4 points and allowing 80.4 points during those contests. Murray State has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 83.3 points while giving up 57.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Racers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Panthers. Murray State has an assist on 53 of 82 field goals (64.6 percent) over its past three matchups while Eastern Illinois has assists on 50 of 89 field goals (56.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State attempts more free throws per game than any other OVC team. The Racers have averaged 23.2 foul shots per game this season and 28.3 per game over their last three games.

