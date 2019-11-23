TEAM LEADERS: Incarnate Word’s Vincent Miszkiewicz has averaged 7.5 points and nine rebounds while Dwight Murray Jr. has put up 9.3 points. For the Panthers, George Dixon has averaged 13 points and 8.7 rebounds while Deang Deang has put up 10.3 points and four rebounds.TOUGH TO DENY DIXON: In six appearances this season, Eastern Illinois’ Dixon has shot 60.8 percent.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Eastern Illinois’s Mack Smith has attempted 35 3-pointers and connected on 45.7 percent of them, and is 10 for 18 over his last three games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Panthers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Cards. Incarnate Word has an assist on 36 of 64 field goals (56.3 percent) across its past three contests while Eastern Illinois has assists on 62 of 100 field goals (62 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Eastern Illinois has held opposing teams to 59.7 points per game, the lowest figure among all OVC teams.

