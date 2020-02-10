SUPER SENIORS: Central Michigan has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kevin McKay, David DiLeo, Dallas Morgan and Rob Montgomery have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 55 percent of all Chippewas points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Chippewas have given up just 74.7 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 81.6 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.BOUBACAR CAN GET BUCKETS: Across 23 appearances this season, Eastern Michigan’s Boubacar Toure has shot 66 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Michigan is 0-5 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 13-4 when it scores at least 68.

STREAK STATS: Eastern Michigan has lost its last seven road games, scoring 59.7 points, while allowing 72 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Eastern Michigan defense has held opponents to just 62.8 points per game, the 28th-lowest in Division I. Central Michigan has allowed an average of 75.8 points through 22 games (ranked 275th, nationally).

