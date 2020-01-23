TEAM LEADERS: Nike Sibande has averaged 14.1 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the RedHawks. Complementing Sibande is Dalonte Brown, who is producing 12.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. The Eagles are led by Ty Groce, who is averaging 11.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals.GIFTED GROCE: Groce has connected on 27.3 percent of the 77 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also made 72 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Miami is 0-5 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 8-6 when it scores at least 67.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The RedHawks are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 67 points or fewer and 2-11 when opponents exceed 67 points. The Eagles are 5-0 when they score at least 72 points and 5-9 on the year when falling short of 72.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Eastern Michigan defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.6 percent of all possessions, the seventh-best rate in the nation. Miami has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18 percent through 19 games (ranking the RedHawks 277th among Division I teams).

