The Quakers got on the board first when Nick Robinson threw to Rory Starkey Jr. from the 7 with 6:56 left in the first quarter. Eaddy answered when he broke into the end zone from the 3 late in that quarter. Tavish Rice booted a 28-yard field goal late in the second to put the Tigers out front. He had a 23-yarder in the third. Quigley capped the scoring with a 2-yard run with 6:22 remaining in the game.