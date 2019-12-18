St. John’s posted a season-high 11 blocks.
Albany scored 22 points in the first half, a season low for the Great Danes.
Malachi de Sousa scored a career-high 22 points for Albany (6-7). Antonio Rizzuto added 12 points and Romani Hansen had seven rebounds.
St. John’s takes on Arizona at the Basketball Hall of Fame Al Attles Classic in San Francisco on Saturday. Albany plays at Monmouth on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.