JayQuan McCloud had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Phoenix (3-6). Kameron Hankerson added 15 points. PJ Pipes had 13 points.
Eastern Illinois takes on Milwaukee on the road next Saturday. Green Bay plays Central Florida on the road on Tuesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.