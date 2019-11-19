DEKALB, Ill. — Mike Glass threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Eastern Michigan rolled past Northern Illinois 45-17 on Tuesday night.

The Eagles (6-5, 3-4) snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Huskies (4-7, 3-4) dating to 2007 and ended NIU’s title hopes in the Mid-American Conference West Division with one league game remaining. Eastern Michigan also became bowl-eligible for the second straight season, a program first.

Shaq Vann rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries for Eastern Michigan and Arthur Jackson caught two TD passes. Glass was 20-of-24 passing for 235 yards.

The Eagles led 14-7 at halftime before scoring 24 points in the third quarter for a 38-10 bulge.

Huskies quarterback Marcus Childers was intercepted three times and lost a fumble. Tre Harbison rushed for 112 yards on 30 carries for NIU.

The three previous games between these programs went to overtime.

