Shaq Vann rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries for Eastern Michigan and Arthur Jackson caught two TD passes. Glass was 20-of-24 passing for 235 yards.
The Eagles led 14-7 at halftime before scoring 24 points in the third quarter for a 38-10 bulge.
Huskies quarterback Marcus Childers was intercepted three times and lost a fumble. Tre Harbison rushed for 112 yards on 30 carries for NIU.
The three previous games between these programs went to overtime.
