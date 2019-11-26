Belmont (4-3) led by two at intermission, 42-40, and pushed its advantage to 51-44 after Grayson Murphy hit a 3 with 17:29 left. Peatling hit two free throws with 4:31 left in the game to spark an 8-0 run to put Eastern up, 81-75, but Nick Muszynski’s jumper got Belmont within one, 83-82 with 1:24 left. Kim Aiken Jr. hit four straight free throws in the final 14 seconds to put the game away.
Tanner Groves added 14 points off the Eastern Washington (4-2) bench. Ellis Magnuson added 13 points and dished nine assists and Aiken added 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Muszynski finished with 30 points and seven rebounds for the Bears. Tyler Scanlon added 17 points.
