Belmont (4-3) led by two at intermission, 42-40, and pushed its advantage to 51-44 after Grayson Murphy hit a 3 with 17:29 left. Peatling hit two free throws with 4:31 left in the game to spark an 8-0 run to put Eastern up, 81-75, but Nick Muszynski’s jumper got Belmont within one, 83-82 with 1:24 left. Kim Aiken Jr. hit four straight free throws in the final 14 seconds to put the game away.