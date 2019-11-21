FAB FRESHMEN: Evansville’s DeAndre Williams, K.J. Riley and Sam Cunliffe have collectively accounted for 54 percent of all Purple Aces points this season.DOMINANT DEANDRE: Williams has connected on 45.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 7 over the last three games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Pirates have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Purple Aces. East Carolina has an assist on 36 of 63 field goals (57.1 percent) over its past three games while Evansville has assists on 32 of 73 field goals (43.8 percent) during its past three games.

AD

LAST FIVE: East Carolina has averaged 64 points per game over its last five games. The Pirates have given up 68.8 points per game over that span.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD