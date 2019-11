BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner has averaged 18 points and 8.7 rebounds while Tristen Newton has put up 9.7 points and 4.7 assists. For the Flames, Scottie James has averaged 11 points and 11.3 rebounds while Caleb Homesley has put up 10.3 points and five rebounds.JUMPING FOR JAMES: In three appearances this season, Liberty’s James has shot 55.6 percent.

AD

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Liberty has held opposing teams to 51.3 points per game this season, the ninth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD