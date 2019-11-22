Coming out of a TV timeout, Hugo Ferreira passed to Eichelberger for a dunk that pulled the Vikings (2-4) within 46-45. Ferreira had a steal that led to a missed jumper by Craig Beaudion, but Gomillion grabbed the offensive rebound and scored to put Cleveland State ahead. Carter Skaggs missed a 3-pointer for UNCW with 3 seconds to go and even though the Seahawks corralled the rebound they turned the ball over before they could get a shot off.