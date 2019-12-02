SAVVY SENIORS: Eastern Kentucky’s Ty Taylor, Darius Hicks and Lachlan Anderson have combined to score 36 percent of all Colonels scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 29 percent over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOMARU: Jomaru Brown has connected on 30.3 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Colonels have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Spartans. South Carolina Upstate has 33 assists on 55 field goals (60 percent) over its past three contests while Eastern Kentucky has assists on 42 of 69 field goals (60.9 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Eastern Kentucky has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 28.4 percent of all possessions this year, the sixth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

