LAST TIME: Eastern Kentucky scored 81 and came away with a 3-point win over Chattanooga when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Chattanooga went 2-8 against non-conference schools last season. In those 10 games, the Mocs gave up 76.3 points per game while scoring 67.6 per matchup. Eastern Kentucky went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 78.5 points and giving up 85.8 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD