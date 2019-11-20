LEADING THE CHARGE: Florida International’s Devon Andrews has averaged 17 points and four rebounds while Osasumwen Osaghae has put up 12 points, seven rebounds and 4.5 blocks. For the Colonels, Ty Taylor has averaged 11.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while Darius Hicks has put up 8.8 points and 7.2 rebounds.TERRIFIC TY: Taylor has connected on 33.3 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 29 over the last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Colonels have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Panthers. Florida International has 57 assists on 105 field goals (54.3 percent) over its past three games while Eastern Kentucky has assists on 63 of 109 field goals (57.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Kentucky defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Colonels 10th among Division I teams. Florida International has turned the ball over on 22.3 percent of its possessions (ranking the Panthers 288th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD