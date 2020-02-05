SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Eastern Illinois’ George Dixon has averaged 12.3 points and 9.1 rebounds while Josiah Wallace has put up 13.1 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Colonels, Jomaru Brown has averaged 19.5 points while Ty Taylor has put up 12.1 points.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Colonels have scored 77.8 points per game and allowed 75.4 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both significant improvements over the 66 points scored and 81.3 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JOMARU: Brown has connected on 33.6 percent of the 113 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 75.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Kentucky is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 11-5 when scoring at least 69.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Eastern Kentucky’s Taylor has attempted 164 3-pointers and connected on 34.8 percent of them, and is 10 of 22 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Kentucky is ranked first in Division I with an average of 76.4 possessions per game.

