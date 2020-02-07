SUPER SENIORS: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s Zeke Moore, Tyresse Williford and Brandon Jackson have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Colonels have scored 79 points per game and allowed 76.2 points per game against OVC opponents. Those are both nice improvements over the 66 points scored and 81.3 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JOMARU: Jomaru Brown has connected on 33 percent of the 115 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also converted 73.8 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Colonels are 0-7 when they score 69 points or fewer and 12-5 when they exceed 69 points. The Cougars are 0-15 when allowing 71 or more points and 5-4 when holding opponents below 71.

STREAK STATS: Eastern Kentucky has won its last four road games, scoring 86 points, while allowing 80.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Kentucky is ranked first in Division I with an average of 76.6 possessions per game. The fast-paced Colonels have raised that total to 77.9 possessions per game over their last three games.

