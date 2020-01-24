LEADING THE CHARGE: Tennessee Tech’s Jr. Clay has averaged 12.8 points while Keishawn Davidson has put up 8.2 points and 4.1 assists. For the Colonels, Jomaru Brown has averaged 18.9 points while Ty Taylor has put up 11.5 points.

OVC IMPROVEMENT: The Golden Eagles have scored 66.3 points per game against OVC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Brown has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Eastern Kentucky field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 24 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Colonels are 0-11 when they score 72 points or fewer and 8-1 when they exceed 72 points. The Golden Eagles are 0-12 when allowing 74 or more points and 5-3 when holding opponents below 74.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Eagles have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Colonels. Tennessee Tech has an assist on 45 of 76 field goals (59.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Eastern Kentucky has assists on 38 of 81 field goals (46.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Kentucky defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Colonels 17th among Division I teams. The Tennessee Tech offense has turned the ball over on 23.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Golden Eagles 332nd, nationally).

