Eastern Kentucky (7-5, 5-3 Ohio Valley Conference) took the lead for good when Alonzo Booth crashed in from a yard out with 3:47 left in the third.
Daryl McCleskey Jr. had 110 yards rushing on 24 carries for the Colonels.
Jacksonville State’s (6-6, 3-5) Cooper threw all three of his touchdowns to Stephenson. Cooper threw for 311 yards on 21-of-35 completions with Hester catching nine passes for 186 yards. Cooper also had 44 yards rushing on 17 carries.
