JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Samuel Hayworth made 5-of-6 field goal attempts — including a 50-yarder — and Conor Blount threw a touchdown and Eastern Kentucky beat Jacksonville State 29-23 on Saturday.

Hayworth made kicks from 34, 24, 25, 50 and 28-yards in the win.

Blount’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Jack Berman to start the third quarter broke a 9-all tie. After the teams traded punts, Zerrick Cooper threw a 40-yard completion to Jamari Hester to put the ball at the Colonels’ 10-yard line. On the next play, Cooper threw a 10-yard score to KJ Stephenson to tie it at 16 apiece.

Eastern Kentucky (7-5, 5-3 Ohio Valley Conference) took the lead for good when Alonzo Booth crashed in from a yard out with 3:47 left in the third.

Daryl McCleskey Jr. had 110 yards rushing on 24 carries for the Colonels.

Jacksonville State’s (6-6, 3-5) Cooper threw all three of his touchdowns to Stephenson. Cooper threw for 311 yards on 21-of-35 completions with Hester catching nine passes for 186 yards. Cooper also had 44 yards rushing on 17 carries.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

