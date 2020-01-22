BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jomaru Brown is averaging 18.6 points to lead the charge for the Colonels. Ty Taylor is also a primary contributor, accounting for 11.9 points per game. The Gamecocks have been led by De’Torrion Ware, who is averaging 11.4 points and 5.8 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Gamecocks have scored 70.7 points per game against OVC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 65.2 per game they managed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JOMARU: Brown has connected on 30.4 percent of the 92 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 73.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Gamecocks are 0-6 when they score 62 points or fewer and 8-5 when they exceed 62 points. The Colonels are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 72 points and 7-1 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Jacksonville State is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 71 points. The Gamecocks are 1-11 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Kentucky defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Colonels 18th among Division I teams. Jacksonville State has turned the ball over on 21.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Gamecocks 285th, nationally).

