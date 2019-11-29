Iziah James had 14 points for the Cougars (2-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Zeke Moore added 10 points.
UC Riverside plays at California Baptist on Wednesday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville plays Chicago State at home on Wednesday.
