Cole Thomas had 12 points for the Division III Kingsmen. Lachlan Hanneman added 11 points. Miles Houston had seven rebounds.
UC Riverside plays at Washington State on Dec. 15.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.