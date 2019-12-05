TEAM LEADERSHIP: Washington State’s Elleby has averaged 20.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while Isaac Bonton has put up 12.6 points. For the Aggies, Queen has averaged 15 points and 5.3 rebounds while Jabari Rice has put up 12.3 points.TERRIFIC TREVELIN: Queen has connected on 34 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also converted 81.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Aggies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cougars. Washington State has 33 assists on 78 field goals (42.3 percent) across its past three outings while New Mexico State has assists on 33 of 70 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

CAREFUL COUGARS: The diligent Washington State offense has turned the ball over on just 12.4 percent of its possessions, the lowest mark in all of Division I. 21.8 percent of all New Mexico State possessions have resulted in a turnover.

