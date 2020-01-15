SENIOR STUDS: Oregon’s Pritchard, Anthony Mathis and Shakur Juiston have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 39 percent of all Ducks scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Pritchard has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Oregon field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Washington State is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Cougars are 5-7 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Ducks have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Cougars. Washington State has an assist on 34 of 66 field goals (51.5 percent) across its past three outings while Oregon has assists on 48 of 82 field goals (58.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Washington State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 12th-lowest rate in the country. The Oregon defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 269th among Division I teams).

