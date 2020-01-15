FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Elon’s Hunter Woods, Hunter McIntosh and Zac Ervin have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 54 percent of all Phoenix scoring over the last five games.

CAA IMPROVEMENT: The Phoenix have scored 71.4 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 60.6 per game they put up against non-conference competition.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Camren Wynter has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 37 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Elon is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 5-3 when scoring at least 68.

COLD SPELL: Elon has lost its last eight road games, scoring 60.9 points, while allowing 75.4 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Elon as a collective unit has made 10.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-most among Division I teams. The Phoenix have averaged 12 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

