OFFENSIVE THREAT: Brian Warren has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Elon is 0-5 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 65.

AD

STREAK STATS: Texas-Arlington has lost its last three road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 73 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas-Arlington offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.4 percent of its possessions, which is the eighth-lowest rate in the nation. The Elon defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 325th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD