ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Winthrop has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Elon has leaned on freshmen. Seniors Josh Ferguson, Chandler Vaudrin and Hunter Hale have combined to account for 38 percent of Winthrop’s scoring this season and 47 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other hand, freshmen Hunter Woods, Hunter McIntosh and Zac Ervin have collectively scored 41 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 53 percent of all Phoenix points over their last five.SHEFFIELD II CAN SHOOT: Marcus Sheffield II has connected on 38.8 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also made 90 percent of his foul shots this season.