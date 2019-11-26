Chudier Bile had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Demons (2-4). Jamaure Gregg and Brian White added 15 points apiece.
Louisiana-Monroe plays Millsaps at home next Wednesday. Northwestern State takes on SMU on the road next Tuesday.
___
___
