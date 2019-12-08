Wayne Arnold, the Titans’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 13 points per game, was held to only five points, and made only 1 of 5 3-pointers.
Sacramento State matches up against Santa Clara on the road next Saturday. Cal State Fullerton faces San Diego at home on Wednesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.