It was the first time this season Wichita State scored at least 100 points.
Miles Thomas had 15 points for the Skyhawks (2-2). Quintin Dove added 13 points and five rebounds. Derek Hawthorne, Jr. had 11 points.
Wichita State plays Gardner-Webb at home on Tuesday. UT Martin takes on Northern Iowa on the road on Tuesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.