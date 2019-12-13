BOTTOM LINE: The East Tennessee State Buccaneers will be taking on the Buffaloes of NAIA member Milligan. East Tennessee State lost 78-68 to North Dakota State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Bo Hodges has averaged 14.4 points and 6.1 rebounds this year for East Tennessee State. Tray Boyd III is also a key contributor, with 14.1 points per game.TERRIFIC TYLER: Tyler Nichols has connected on 25 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 33.3 percent of his foul shots this season.