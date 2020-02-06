DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bears have given up just 70.2 points per game to conference opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 74.5 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.BRILLIANT BO: Hodges has connected on 29.8 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over the last five games. He’s also converted 61.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Mercer is 0-9 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 12-3 when it scores at least 68.

STREAK STATS: East Tennessee State has won its last three road games, scoring 76.3 points and allowing 62.3 points during those contests. Mercer has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 78 points while giving up 70.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The East Tennessee State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.8 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Buccaneers 22nd among Division I teams. Mercer has turned the ball over on 21.7 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bears 318th, nationally).

